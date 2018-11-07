* × Change Settings

The Big Knights

Norwich Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 11th November 2018
Suitable for all ages.
Brian Blessed, David Rintoul and Alexander Armstrong

Animation

English

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

In the far-off land of Borovia, where dragons are fierce, witches are wicked, scientists are insane, the economy is bad and television is in black & white, stands Castle Big: home of The Big Knights.

From the award-winning animators behind Peppa Pig, The Big Knights revolves around the exploits of brothers Sir Boris (the finest swordsman in the world), Sir Morris (the most enthusiastic) and their noble pets, Sir Horace the Dog and Sir Doris the Hamster. The brothers are the height of two men, the weight of four and the strength of sixteen.

They right wrongs, rescue princesses and woe betide anything that gets in their way! This does not always make things easy for the inhabitants of Borovia, who struggle to carry on with their everyday lives despite the Big Knights' constant heroism.

