My Darling Son: Morski & The Turbans

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 13th November 2018
Directed by:

Pavlina Ivanova

Written by:

Pavlina Ivanova

Starring:

Miroslav Atanasov-Morski, Cabbar Balikci, Pablo Dominguez, Madhav Haridas, Oshan Mahony and Pavlos Mavromatakis

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Morski is an emigrant in London, dedicated his life to music. After years of wandering and extreme choices, he receives a second chance for a family and a music career when he is 43 years old. The multinational band he is part of is going to make a debut album and to become visible at the big stage. Morski has to write the lyrics for one of the songs which he is also supposed to sing. This song transforms into a chance for him to reconcile with his past and look in the future without the feeling of guilt.

My Darling Son: Morski & The Turbans Cast

