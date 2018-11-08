* × Change Settings

Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires

Manchester Animation Festival Release Date

Tuesday 13th November 2018
new Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Manchester Animation Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Michael Mort

Written by:

Michael Mort

Produced by:

Joseph D'Morais, Rupert Lywood, Michael Mort and Randhir Singh

Starring:

Mike Mort, Jennifer Saunders, Paul Whitehouse, Dan Russell, Jonnie Fiori and Samantha Coughlan

Genres:

Action, Animation, Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's not 1985 anymore..it's 1986, and Chuck Steel is 'the best God damn cop on the force' according to his long suffering boss, Captain Jack Schitt. But even this maverick, renegade, loose cannon, lone wolf, cop on the edge, who doesn't play by the rules has his work cut out when the Governor of LA decides to reduce the licensing hours for clubs and bars triggering a sudden, inexplicable spate of high profile disappearances in the city. The disappearances all have the same thing in common, a crime scene covered in blood but with no sign of the victim. The police are perplexed until they get a break in the case when one of the victims manages to escape. Chuck goes to interview the victim at the hospital but is confronted by a crazed old man who introduces himself as Abraham Van Rental. He warns a disbelieving Chuck that an evil scourge is about to descend on the city of Los Angeles - the scourge of the Trampires - a mutated hybrid of vampire and tramp.

Reviews

Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires Cast

Mike Mort

Mike Mort headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jennifer Saunders

Jennifer Saunders headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Paul Whitehouse

Paul Whitehouse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Dan Russell

Dan Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jonnie Fiori

Jonnie Fiori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Samantha Coughlan

Samantha Coughlan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

