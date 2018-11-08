* × Change Settings

Funan

Manchester Animation Festival Release Date

Wednesday 14th November 2018
new Funan poster
Directed by:

Denis Do

Written by:

Denis Do, Magali Pouzol and Elise Trinh

Produced by:

Arnauld Boulard, David Grumbach and Sébastien Onomo

Starring:

Bérénice Bejo and Louis Garrel

Genre:

Animation

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The survival and the struggle of a young mother during the Khmer Rouge revolution, to find her 4-year-old son, torn from his family by the regime.

Reviews

Funan Cast

Bérénice Bejo

Bérénice Bejo headshot

Date of Birth:

7 July 1976

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Funan

Louis Garrel

Louis Garrel headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1983

Real Name:

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FunanOne Nation, One King

