November

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 14th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new November poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 14th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 19th November 2018.

Directed by:

Rainer Sarnet

Written by:

Andrus Kivirähk and Rainer Sarnet

Produced by:

Lukasz Dzieciol, Ellen Havenith and Katrin Kissa

Starring:

Rea Lest, Jörgen Liik, Arvo Kukumägi, Katariina Unt, Taavi Eelmaa and Heino Kalm

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Romance

Language:

Estonian

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"November" is based on Estonian novel "Rehepapp" by Andrus Kivirähk, a bestseller of the last twenty years. The film is a mixture of magic, black humor and romantic love. The story is set in a pagan Estonian village where werewolves, the plague, and spirits roam. The villagers' main problem is how to survive the cold, dark winter. And, to that aim, nothing is taboo. People steal from each other, from their German manor lords, and from spirits, the devil, and Christ. To guard their souls, they'll give them away to thieving creatures made of wood and metal called kratts, who help their masters by stealing more. They steal even if their barns are already overflowing. Stealing is an obsession that makes the villagers more and more like the soulless creatures they command, the kratts. The main character of the film is a young farm girl named Liina who is hopelessly and forlornly in love with a village boy named Hans. Her longing makes the girl become a werewolf and jump into an ice-cold.

