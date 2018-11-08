* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

My Giraffe Dikkertje Dap

Framed Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th November 2018
new My Giraffe poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Framed Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Barbara Bredero

Written by:

Annie M.G. Schmidt, Mirjam Oomkes, Laura Weeda and Tijs van Marle

Produced by:

Eva Eisenloeffel, Erik Glijnis, Leontine Petit, Dries Phlypo and Fleur Winters

Starring:

Liam de Vries, Martijn Fischer, Dolores Leeuwin, Medi Broekman, Egbert Jan Weeber and Rayan Belrhazi Alaoui

Genre:

Family

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Patterson Pepps has a best friend: Raf, a giraffe. Raf and Patterson grow up together as Patterson lives next to the zoo and they are born on the exact same day. When they reach the age that they have to go to school for the first time, they are very excited. On the first day Patterson even stuffs all kinds of plants in his backpack to make sure Raf has enough to eat. When Patterson realizes Raf isn't going to join him at school he is very sad. Gradually Patterson is enjoying school more than he expected and actually makes a new friend: Yous. Raf, however, feels left out. Fortunately Patterson comes up with a brilliant plan to bring Raf to school and to unite his two best friends.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on My Giraffe.

My Giraffe Cast

Liam de Vries

Liam de Vries headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Giraffe

Martijn Fischer

Martijn Fischer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Giraffe

Dolores Leeuwin

Dolores Leeuwin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Giraffe

Medi Broekman

Medi Broekman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Giraffe

Egbert Jan Weeber

Egbert Jan Weeber headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Giraffe

Rayan Belrhazi Alaoui

Rayan Belrhazi Alaoui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Giraffe

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018