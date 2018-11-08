Movie Synopsis:

So, Which Band is Your Boyfriend In? is a documentary exploring gender in UK DIY and underground music scenes. Director Suzy Harrison has been heavily involved in music since childhood but noticed a lack of other girls and women. What was stopping them? In this film, she gives a voice to individuals who have been involved in music, but never had the opportunity to share their stories on camera. This ground-breaking exploration documents current and real experiences, as well as the challenges and changes, from the viewpoint of those not identifying as male.