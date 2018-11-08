* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

So, Which Band is Your Boyfriend In?

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th November 2018
new So, Which Band is Your Boyfriend In? poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Doc'n Roll Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Suzy Harrison

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

So, Which Band is Your Boyfriend In? is a documentary exploring gender in UK DIY and underground music scenes. Director Suzy Harrison has been heavily involved in music since childhood but noticed a lack of other girls and women. What was stopping them? In this film, she gives a voice to individuals who have been involved in music, but never had the opportunity to share their stories on camera. This ground-breaking exploration documents current and real experiences, as well as the challenges and changes, from the viewpoint of those not identifying as male.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on So, Which Band is Your Boyfriend In?.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018