Set in the Hasidic enclave of Borough Park, Brooklyn, "93Queen" follows a group of tenacious Hasidic women who are smashing the patriarchy in their community by creating the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City. With unprecedented-and insider-access, "93Queen" offers up a unique portrayal of a group of religious women who are taking matters into their own hands to change their own community from within.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
93Queen
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
93Queen
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
93Queen
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
93Queen
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
93Queen
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
93Queen