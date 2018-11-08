* × Change Settings

93Queen

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
new 93Queen poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Paula Eiselt

Produced by:

Adam Bolt, David Eiselt, Paula Eiselt, Martina Haubrich and Heidi Reinberg

Starring:

Amy Ackerman, Hadassah Ellis, Ailin Elyasi, Faigy Freier, Leah Freier and Meilech Freier

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the Hasidic enclave of Borough Park, Brooklyn, "93Queen" follows a group of tenacious Hasidic women who are smashing the patriarchy in their community by creating the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City. With unprecedented-and insider-access, "93Queen" offers up a unique portrayal of a group of religious women who are taking matters into their own hands to change their own community from within.

Reviews

Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018