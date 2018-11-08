* × Change Settings

Caina

Italian Film Festival Cardiff Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
Directed by:

Stefano Amatucci

Written by:

Stefano Amatucci and Davide Morganti

Produced by:

Salvatore Suarato, Daniele Tomassetti and Fabio Tomassetti

Starring:

Luisa Amatucci, Isa Danieli, Helmi Dridi, Nadia Kibout, Mario Porfito and Gabriele Saurio

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The main character used to be a ruthless hired assassin who carried out hits with coldness and contempt. She feels a visceral hatred for everything that does not belong to her language, her race and especially her religion, specialising in the violent assassination of immigrants. Now she spends her nights on the beach where she has a rather unusual job as a "grave finder": her task is to collect all the drowned corpses of the migrants who try to get to Italy from Africa and that the sea brings to the shore. She hears what the dead say, their fears and complaints, and listens to their suffering, their anxieties and disappointments.

Reviews

Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018