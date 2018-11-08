* × Change Settings

The Museum

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Ran Tal

Written by:

Ran Tal

Produced by:

Amir Harel and Ayelet Kait

Starring:

Artur Avakov and David Mevorah

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Museum is a film that observes, examines and ponders Israel's most important cultural institution, the Israel Museum. The film follows the visitors, observes the observers, listens to the speakers and descends to the storerooms, labs and conference rooms. The American museum director, the singing security guard, the Jerusalemite curator, the Haredi kashrut inspector, the Palestinian guide and the visitor who lost her vision are some of the characters that take part in a chain of activities which add up to the museum. For about 18 months director Ran Tal collected footage of the daily routine of the museum that seeks to both reflect and mold the Israeli legacy and culture.

