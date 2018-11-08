* × Change Settings

The Resistance Die Unsichtbaren

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
new The Resistance poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At UK Jewish Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Claus Räfle

Written by:

Claus Räfle and Alejandra López

Produced by:

Frank Evers, Claus Räfle and Jörg Schulze

Starring:

Max Mauff, Alice Dwyer, Ruby O. Fee, Aaron Altaras, Victoria Schulz and Florian Lukas

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History, War

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Berlin, February 1943: The NS regime declares the Reich's capital "free of Jews." At this point in time, 7000 Jews have succeeded in going underground. Almost 1700 will survive the horrors of the war in Berlin. The Invisibles tells the stories of four of these contemporary witnesses. Hanni Lévy, who has just turned 17, has lost both of her parents. Thanks to her dyed, blonde hair, she is practically invisible to her pursuers, and strolls along the Ku'damm to pass the time away. Cioma Schönhaus has also gone underground and leads an adventurous life that consists of buying a sailboat, dining in Berlin's best restaurants, and becoming a forger of passports, through which he saves the lives of dozens of other Jews. And while Eugen Friede joins a resistance group that distributes anti government leaflets, Ruth Arndt and a friend dream about life in America during the daytime; at night, she pretends to be a war widow and serves black-market gourmet foods in the apartment of an NS officer.

Reviews

The Resistance Cast

Max Mauff

Max Mauff headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alice Dwyer

Alice Dwyer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ruby O. Fee

Ruby O. Fee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Aaron Altaras

Aaron Altaras headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Victoria Schulz

Victoria Schulz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Florian Lukas

Florian Lukas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

