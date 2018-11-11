* × Change Settings

The Wolf House La casa lobo

London International Animation Festival Release Date

Saturday 1st December 2018
new The Wolf House poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joaquín Cociña and Cristóbal León

Written by:

Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León and Alejandra Moffat

Produced by:

Niles Atallah and Catalina Vergara

Starring:

Amalia Kassai and Rainer Krause

Genres:

Animation, Drama, Horror

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It tells the story of Maria, a young woman who takes refuge in a house in southern Chile after escaping from a German colony.

Reviews

The Wolf House Cast

