* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Polina

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
Polina poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Polina is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Olias Barco

Written by:

Olias Barco, Saul Rubinek and Anouchka Walewyk

Produced by:

Olias Barco, Dennis Ivanov, Egor Olesov and Yuriy Prylypko

Starring:

Polina Pechenenko, Virginie Ledoyen, Saul Rubinek, Edouard Baer, Audrey Marnay, Virgile Bramly and Jean Reno

Genres:

Adventure, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

11-year-old Polina, who knows nothing about her past and parents, lives with her spiteful aunt and wicked cousin. They secretly plan to get rid of the girl at the day of her birthday, all to get their hands on her mysterious inheritance. Chased by the villains, Polina manages to escape on a magical quest to discover the secret about her family. But she only has until midnight to achieve this goal.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Polina is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Polina.

Polina Cast

Polina Pechenenko

Polina Pechenenko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polina

Virginie Ledoyen

Virginie Ledoyen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PolinaRémi sans famille

Saul Rubinek

Saul Rubinek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polina

Edouard Baer

Edouard Baer headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polina

Audrey Marnay

Audrey Marnay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polina

Virgile Bramly

Virgile Bramly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polina

Jean Reno

Jean Reno headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polina

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:48 7th December 2018