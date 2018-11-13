Movie Synopsis:

A once-acclaimed New York playwright, Nate, is struggling to finish his new play when his wife leaves him, taking their son. Desolate, broke and unable to pay the rent, Nate begrudgingly moves in with his widowed father, Bob, in his New Jersey retirement golf community. Bob, always quick with a joke, uses humor to deal with all of life's challenges, even the death of his beloved wife. It drives Nate crazy. Thinking his son could benefit from some discipline, Bob sends Nate to work for Ellis an older ex-Marine who runs operations at the community. While at work, Nate stumbles on a senior citizen theater troupe staging a musical. Nate agrees to help but quickly realizes it won't be easy to get these quirky women to cooperate. And one of them, Dee even invites him to dinner to not-so-subtly set him up with her daughter, Allison. Things reach a breaking point when a video of Nate's.