* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Humour Me

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
new Humour Me poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At UK Jewish Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Sam Hoffman

Written by:

Sam Hoffman

Produced by:

Susan Brooks, Jamie Gordon, Sam Hoffman and Courtney Potts

Starring:

Jemaine Clement, Elliott Gould, Ingrid Michaelson, Maria Dizzia, Priscilla Lopez and Joey Slotnick

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A once-acclaimed New York playwright, Nate, is struggling to finish his new play when his wife leaves him, taking their son. Desolate, broke and unable to pay the rent, Nate begrudgingly moves in with his widowed father, Bob, in his New Jersey retirement golf community. Bob, always quick with a joke, uses humor to deal with all of life's challenges, even the death of his beloved wife. It drives Nate crazy. Thinking his son could benefit from some discipline, Bob sends Nate to work for Ellis an older ex-Marine who runs operations at the community. While at work, Nate stumbles on a senior citizen theater troupe staging a musical. Nate agrees to help but quickly realizes it won't be easy to get these quirky women to cooperate. And one of them, Dee even invites him to dinner to not-so-subtly set him up with her daughter, Allison. Things reach a breaking point when a video of Nate's.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Humour Me.

Humour Me Cast

Jemaine Clement

Jemaine Clement headshot

Date of Birth:

10 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Humour Me

Elliott Gould

Elliott Gould headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bergman - A Year in a LifeHumour Me

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Humour Me

Maria Dizzia

Maria Dizzia headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Humour Me

Priscilla Lopez

Priscilla Lopez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Humour Me

Joey Slotnick

Joey Slotnick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Humour Me

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:18 13th November 2018