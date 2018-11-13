* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Place publique

French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
new Place publique poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At French Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Agnès Jaoui

Written by:

Jean-Pierre Bacri and Agnès Jaoui

Produced by:

Saïd Ben Saïd and Michel Merkt

Starring:

Agnès Jaoui, Jean-Pierre Bacri, Léa Drucker, Kévin Azaïs, Nina Meurisse and Sarah Suco

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Castro, once a tv star, is now an animator on the way back. Today his driver, Manu leading him to the housewarming party of his old producer and girlfriend Nathalie, has moved to a beautiful house in the neighborhood of Paris. Hélène, the sister of Nathalie and ex-wife of Castro, is also invited. When they were young, they shared the same ideals, but success did Castro in a pragmatist (or rather cynic) remained faithful to her convictions while Hélène.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Place publique.

Place publique Cast

Agnès Jaoui

Agnès Jaoui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Place publique

Jean-Pierre Bacri

Jean-Pierre Bacri headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Place publique

Léa Drucker

Léa Drucker headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Place publique

Kévin Azaïs

Kévin Azaïs headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Place publique

Nina Meurisse

Nina Meurisse headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Place publique

Sarah Suco

Sarah Suco headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Place publique

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:18 13th November 2018