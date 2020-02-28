* × Change Settings

A Quiet Place Part II A Quiet Place 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
?
A Quiet Place Part II poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 4th March 2020 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 359 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

John Krasinski

Written by:

Scott Beck, John Krasinski and Bryan Woods

Produced by:

Michael Bay and Andrew Form

Starring:

Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Wayne Duvall, Djimon Hounsou and John Krasinski

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Reviews

A Quiet Place Part II Cast

Millicent Simmonds

Millicent Simmonds headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Quiet Place Part II

Noah Jupe

Noah Jupe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal CrackersJungle CruiseA Quiet Place Part II

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Quiet Place Part II

Wayne Duvall

Wayne Duvall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Quiet Place Part II

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King's ManA Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski

John Krasinski headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal CrackersA Quiet Place Part II

Last update was at 08:58 28th February 2020