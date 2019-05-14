* × Change Settings

Coconut The Little Dragon: Into The Jungle Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss - Auf in den Dschungel!

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2019
?
Coconut The Little Dragon: Into The Jungle poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Anthony Power

Written by:

Mark Slater and Gabriele Walther

Produced by:

Gabriele Walther

Starring:

Carolin Kebekus, Dustin Semmelrogge and Max von der Groeben

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this fun-filled big screen sequel, Coconut, the little fire dragon, is going on holiday, along with his crazy best friends, Oscar, the Gourmet dragon, and Matilda, the porcupine. As they board a steamship to take them to a mysterious summer camp, little do they know that what lies ahead is a hair-raising adventure involving a sinking ship, a dragon lost at sea, carnivorous plants and some very scary wild water dragons! This could turn out to be the worst holiday ever! But, then again, it might just be the best, if the Fire, Gourmet and Water dragons can settle their differences and join together to defeat the mean meat-eating plants.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:12 14th May 2019