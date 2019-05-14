Coconut The Little Dragon: Into The Jungle

Movie Synopsis:

In this fun-filled big screen sequel, Coconut, the little fire dragon, is going on holiday, along with his crazy best friends, Oscar, the Gourmet dragon, and Matilda, the porcupine. As they board a steamship to take them to a mysterious summer camp, little do they know that what lies ahead is a hair-raising adventure involving a sinking ship, a dragon lost at sea, carnivorous plants and some very scary wild water dragons! This could turn out to be the worst holiday ever! But, then again, it might just be the best, if the Fire, Gourmet and Water dragons can settle their differences and join together to defeat the mean meat-eating plants.