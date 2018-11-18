* × Change Settings

The Tower

London Palestine Film Festival Release Date

Monday 19th November 2018
Directed by:

Mats Grorud

Written by:

Mats Grorud

Produced by:

Annika Hellström, Patrice Nezan and Frode Søbstad

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young girl living in a Palestinian refugee camp learns about her family's history through stories told by three previous generations of refugees.

