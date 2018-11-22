* × Change Settings

Marriage Palace

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Current Status:complete

In 9 cinemas on Friday 23rd November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 27th February 2019.

Directed by:

Sunil Thakur

Written by:

Rakesh Dhawan

Produced by:

Shubham Chandrachur, Happy Goyal, Harsh Goyal and Sazal Goyal

Starring:

Sharry Maan, Payal Rajput, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, Nirmal Rishi and Anita Devgan

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Marriage Palace will take you back to the romantic era of the 90's when love was expressed via letters or music cassettes. Nimma a village boy visits the city to get the latest music cassettes and whilst there meets city girl Maani whom he falls in love with. Little does Nimma know that the shop he purchases the cassettes from belongs to Maani's dad. One day the letter and cassette meant for Maani is discovered by her father and he decides to confront Nimma by pretending to be Maani. When he realizes that Manni loves Nimma and he would make an ideal husband, he agrees to the marriage, but on the condition that the wedding takes place in a Marriage Palace. The only problem is that all three Marriage Palaces are fully booked and only one has a smaller room that would be willing to allow 2 marriages to take place on the same day. Both families agree with this compromise and invite their respected guests who all end up at the other marriage. Nimma and Manni's wedding takes place without a hitch but in the confusion of both brides leaving with their respective husbands Nimma mistakenly takes the wrong bride home. He only discovers this error on his wedding night when he traditionally removes the brides veil. Nimma's aim is to get his real wife back and return the wrong bride to her rightful groom but due to circumstances beyond his control he ends up failing each time. How will Nimma successfully make the exchange without putting the reputation of each family at stake forms the story of Marriage Palace.

Reviews

Marriage Palace Cast

