* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rang Panjab

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
new Rang Panjab poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 23rd November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th February 2019.

Directed by:

Rakesh Mehta

Produced by:

Raj Kundra

Starring:

Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai, Hobby Dhaliwal, Gurjit Singh, Baninder Bunny and Dheeraj Kumar

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Rang Panjab is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rang Panjab.

Rang Panjab Cast

Deep Sidhu

Deep Sidhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rang Panjab

Reena Rai

Reena Rai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rang Panjab

Hobby Dhaliwal

Hobby Dhaliwal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rang Panjab

Gurjit Singh

Gurjit Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rang Panjab

Baninder Bunny

Baninder Bunny headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rang Panjab

Dheeraj Kumar

Dheeraj Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rang Panjab

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:59 22nd November 2018