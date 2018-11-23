Filmed at the band's three sold out shows at Cadogan Hall, London in October 2017, Reflectors of Light is a powerful visual document of Big Big Train in live performance. The evening will commence with a question and answer session with the band before the premiere showing of the two hour concert film which features 51 sound.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light