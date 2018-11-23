* × Change Settings

Big Big Train: Reflectors of Light

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 26th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Monday 26th November 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Peter Callow

Starring:

Andy Poole, Danny Manners, David Longdon, Rikard Sjöblom, Nick D’Virgilio, Dave Gregory, Rachel Hall and Greg Spawton

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

4 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Filmed at the band's three sold out shows at Cadogan Hall, London in October 2017, Reflectors of Light is a powerful visual document of Big Big Train in live performance. The evening will commence with a question and answer session with the band before the premiere showing of the two hour concert film which features 51 sound.

Reviews

