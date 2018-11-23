* × Change Settings

Salyut-7

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 26th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Klim Shipenko

Written by:

Aleksey Chupov, Jeffrey Hylton, Natalya Merkulova, Aleksey Samolyotov and Klim Shipenko

Produced by:

Bakur Bakuradze, Yuliya Mishkinene, Sergey Selyanov and Anton Zlatopolskiy

Starring:

Vladimir Vdovichenkov, Pavel Derevyanko, Aleksandr Samoylenko, Mariya Mironova, Oksana Fandera and Lyubov Aksyonova

Genres:

Action, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The year is 1985. The unmanned Soviet space station Salyut 7, which is in low Earth orbit, suddenly stops responding to commands from the Control Center. If the space station - the pride of Soviet space engineering - falls from the sky, not only will it damage the image of the country, it could also be a disaster bringing untold casualties. To investigate the failure and prevent the catastrophe, people must be sent to the station. Yet no one in history has ever attempted to dock an uncontrolled vehicle in space. To this day, this mission is considered to be the most technically challenging in the history of space exploration.

Reviews

Salyut-7 Cast

Last update was at 23:03 23rd November 2018