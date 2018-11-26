* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sobibor

Russian Film Week Release Date

Thursday 29th November 2018
new Sobibor poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Russian Film Week. Show listing.

Directed by:

Konstantin Khabenskiy

Written by:

Anna Chernakova, Michael Edelstein and Ilya Vasiliev

Produced by:

Elmira Aynulova, Sergei Bespalov, Gleb Fetisov, Anton Neichel, Ilya Vasiliev and Mariya Zhuromskaya

Starring:

Konstantin Khabenskiy, Christopher Lambert, Mariya Kozhevnikova, Michalina Olszanska, Philippe Reinhardt and Maximilian Dirr

Genres:

Drama, History, War

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Sobibor" is based on the history of the Sobibór extermination camp uprising during WWII and Soviet officer Alexander Pechersky. When he was a POW in Sobibor, he managed to do the impossible - to organize a revolt and mass escape of the prisoners. Many of the escapees were later caught and died - the rest led by Pechersky managed to join the partisans. Script based on the book by Ilya Vasiliev: "Alexander Pechersky: Breakthrough to Immortality.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sobibor.

Sobibor Cast

Konstantin Khabenskiy

Konstantin Khabenskiy headshot

Date of Birth:

11 January 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sobibor

Christopher Lambert

Christopher Lambert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sobibor

Mariya Kozhevnikova

Mariya Kozhevnikova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sobibor

Michalina Olszanska

Michalina Olszanska headshot

Date of Birth:

29 June 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sobibor

Philippe Reinhardt

Philippe Reinhardt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sobibor

Maximilian Dirr

Maximilian Dirr headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sobibor

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:47 26th November 2018