The Story of An Appointment Istoriya odnogo naznacheniya

Russian Film Week Release Date

Thursday 29th November 2018
new The Story of An Appointment poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Dunya Smirnova

Written by:

Anna Parmas and Dunya Smirnova

Starring:

Irina Gorbachova, Yevgeniy Kharitonov, Lukasz Simlat and Aleksey Smirnov

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The shrill and tragic story about an event that involved Count Lev Nikolaevich Tolstoy. In an infantry regiment of the military based in the Tula region an offence occurs. In this regiment, the capital's lieutenant Grigory Kolokoltsev - inspired by progressive ideas - does his service. A military tribunal and execution await the soldier charged with the offence. Kolokoltsev asks Count Tolstoy for help - and he decides to protect the innocent man. The pointed history about the complexity of choice and fidelity to one's ideals is based on real events.

Reviews

The Story of An Appointment Cast

Irina Gorbachova

Irina Gorbachova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Story of An AppointmentI Am Losing Weight

Yevgeniy Kharitonov

Yevgeniy Kharitonov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Story of An Appointment

Lukasz Simlat

Lukasz Simlat headshot

Date of Birth:

11 December 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Story of An Appointment

Aleksey Smirnov

Aleksey Smirnov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Story of An Appointment

Last update was at 08:47 26th November 2018