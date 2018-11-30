* × Change Settings

Dofus - Livre 1: Julith

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 8th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 8th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Jean-Jacques Denis and Anthony Roux

Written by:

Anthony Roux and Olivier Vannelle

Produced by:

Frédéric Puech

Starring:

Sauvane Delanoë, Laetitia Lefebvre, Elisabeth Ventura, Emmanuel Gradi, Jean-Claude Donda and Claire Baradat

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The strange little guy in the blue hood is well known to Krosmoz. His name is Joris and he's proposing to take you on a fantastic adventure. Our hero is leading a happy life in his magic shop in the city of Bonta. But one day, when he seeks out his idol, a Gobbowl superstar, everything changes for the worst as Julith, the vengeful witch, is back in town! Written by anonymous.

Dofus - Livre 1: Julith Cast

