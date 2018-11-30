* × Change Settings

Divine Divas Divinas Divas

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 9th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
Directed by:

Leandra Leal

Written by:

Carol Benjamin, Leandra Leal, Natara Ney and Lucas Paraizo

Produced by:

Carol Benjamin, Leandra Leal, Natara Ney and Rita Toledo

Starring:

Rogéria, Jane di Castro, Valéria, Camille K., Fujika Di Halliday and Eloina

Genres:

Documentary, Musical

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Divine Divas are the icons of the first generation of Brazilian transvestite artists in the 1960's. One of the first stages to host men dressed as women was the Rival Theatre, ran by Américo Leal, the director's grandfather. The film shows the intimacy, the talent and the stories of a generation that revolutionized the sexual behavior and defied the moral of a time.

Last update was at 08:24 30th November 2018