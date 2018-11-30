* × Change Settings

Genesis 2.0

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 1st December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
new Genesis 2.0 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Christian Frei and Maxim Arbugaev

Written by:

Christian Frei

Produced by:

Christian Frei

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On the remote New Siberian Islands in the Arctic Ocean, hunters are searching for the tusks of extinct mammoths. There is a gold rush fever in the air. The price for white gold has never been so high. The thawing permafrost not only releases precious ivory. The tusk hunters find a surprisingly well-preserved mammoth carcass. Such finds are magnets for high-tech genetic scientists. They want to bring the extinct woolly mammoth back to life à la "Jurassic Park". Resurrecting the mammoth is a first manifestation of the next great technological revolution. Man becomes Creator. Genesis two point zero. A Film about the secrets and mysteries hidden within nature and the fundamental difference in view of creation and the role of man in it.

