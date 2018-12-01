* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Nalu on the Border Mulher do Pai

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 9th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Nalu on the Border poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 9th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Cristiane Oliveira

Written by:

Cristiane Oliveira and Michele Frantz

Produced by:

Diego Fernández, Cristiane Oliveira and Aletéia Selonk

Starring:

Maria Galant, Marat Descartes, Verónica Perrotta, Áurea Baptista, Amélia Bittencourt and Jorge Esmoris

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nalu is a teenager who needs to take care of her blind father after the death of her grandmother, who raised them as siblings in a modest house near Brazil/Uruguay border. When Ruben realizes his 16-year-old daughter is becoming a woman, a disturbing proximity arises between them. Initial awkwardness becomes jealousy when Rosario, an Uruguayan teacher, becomes someone important in their lives.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Nalu on the Border is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Nalu on the Border.

Nalu on the Border Cast

Maria Galant

Maria Galant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nalu on the Border

Marat Descartes

Marat Descartes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nalu on the Border

Verónica Perrotta

Verónica Perrotta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nalu on the Border

Áurea Baptista

Áurea Baptista headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nalu on the Border

Amélia Bittencourt

Amélia Bittencourt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nalu on the Border

Jorge Esmoris

Jorge Esmoris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nalu on the Border

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 1st December 2018