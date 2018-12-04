* × Change Settings

Not Knowing Who You Are Is a Beautiful Source of Surprises

8.4 / 10 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 4th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Not Knowing Who You Are Is a Beautiful Source of Surprises poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Karl Sterner

Written by:

Karl Sterner

Produced by:

Karl Sterner

Starring:

Nuno Amaral, Anne Cazenave, Lucas Gren, Stella Hilb, Raoul Jochum and Serkan Kaya

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Johan's girlfriend, Annelie,has dumped him one month before their wedding. His best friend, Markus, buys him an inter-rail ticket and sends him off alone on a journey full of challenges. Challenges both the natural once appearing from the nature of traveling but also certain challenges that Markus texts and forces him to do. The journey starts in Sweden and heads through Denmark, Germany, Holland, Belgium, France, Spain and ends up in Lisbon, Portugal. Along the way his encounters with other lost souls helps him see things from another perspective and a possible new romance with the Russian girl, Nadia, shows him that life together with Annelie wasn't so great after all. Later on when Annelie has another sudden change of heart and starts looking for Johan he no longer knows what he wants; whether to return to her or just go with the flow and maybe try something together with Nadia.

Reviews

Not Knowing Who You Are Is a Beautiful Source of Surprises Cast

