Not Knowing Who You Are Is a Beautiful Source of Surprises

Movie Synopsis:

Johan's girlfriend, Annelie,has dumped him one month before their wedding. His best friend, Markus, buys him an inter-rail ticket and sends him off alone on a journey full of challenges. Challenges both the natural once appearing from the nature of traveling but also certain challenges that Markus texts and forces him to do. The journey starts in Sweden and heads through Denmark, Germany, Holland, Belgium, France, Spain and ends up in Lisbon, Portugal. Along the way his encounters with other lost souls helps him see things from another perspective and a possible new romance with the Russian girl, Nadia, shows him that life together with Annelie wasn't so great after all. Later on when Annelie has another sudden change of heart and starts looking for Johan he no longer knows what he wants; whether to return to her or just go with the flow and maybe try something together with Nadia.