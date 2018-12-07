* × Change Settings

Piripkura

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 11th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Piripkura poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 11th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Bruno Jorge, Mariana Oliva and Renata Terra

Written by:

Mariana Oliva and Renata Terra

Produced by:

Mariana Oliva

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The last two surviving members of the Piripkura people, a nomadic tribe in the Mato Grasso region of Brazil, struggle to maintain their indigenous way of life amidst the region's massive deforestation. Living deep in the rain forest, Pakyî and Tamandua live off the land relying on a machete, an ax, and torch lit in 1998. Jair Candor, a coordinator with the Brazilian Foundation for Indigenous People, made contact in 1989 and arranged for protected status which must be renewed every two years. As time runs short, Candor, and the camera team, trek deep into the uninhabited region to find traces of the men as the systemic violence used against indigenous Amazon people is revealed, a situation likely to become more perilous with Brazil's newly elected President.

Recommendations

