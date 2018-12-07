Kristine Briede and Audrius Stonys's meditative documentary essay portrays the less-remembered generation of cinema poets of the Baltic New Wave. With finesse, they push beyond the barriers of the common historiographic investigation in order to achieve a consummate poetic treatment of the ontology of documentary creation.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bridges of Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bridges of Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bridges of Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bridges of Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bridges of Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bridges of Time