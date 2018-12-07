* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bridges of Time

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 12th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Bridges of Time poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 12th December 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Kristine Briede and Audrius Stonys

Written by:

Kristine Briede and Audrius Stonys

Produced by:

Uldis Cekulis, Algimante Matelis, Arunas Matelis and Riho Västrik

Starring:

Uldis Brauns, Herz Frank, Aivars Freimanis, Henrikas Sablevicius, Ivars Seleckis and Mark-Toomas Soosaar

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Latvian

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kristine Briede and Audrius Stonys's meditative documentary essay portrays the less-remembered generation of cinema poets of the Baltic New Wave. With finesse, they push beyond the barriers of the common historiographic investigation in order to achieve a consummate poetic treatment of the ontology of documentary creation.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bridges of Time is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bridges of Time.

Bridges of Time Cast

Uldis Brauns

Uldis Brauns headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bridges of Time

Herz Frank

Herz Frank headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bridges of Time

Aivars Freimanis

Aivars Freimanis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bridges of Time

Henrikas Sablevicius

Henrikas Sablevicius headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bridges of Time

Ivars Seleckis

Ivars Seleckis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bridges of Time

Mark-Toomas Soosaar

Mark-Toomas Soosaar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bridges of Time

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:48 7th December 2018