Jurassic World: Dominion Jurassic World 3

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th June 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2022
?
Jurassic World: Dominion poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 81 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 172 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Colin Trevorrow

Written by:

Emily Carmichael, Derek Connolly, Michael Crichton and Colin Trevorrow

Produced by:

Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall

Starring:

Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong and Laura Dern

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live-and hunt-alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures in a new Era.

Reviews

Jurassic World: Dominion Cast

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Dominion

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt headshot

Date of Birth:

21 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MarioGuardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3Jurassic World: DominionThor: Love and Thunder

Isabella Sermon

Isabella Sermon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Dominion

Sam Neill

Sam Neill headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: DominionThor: Love and Thunder

BD Wong

BD Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

24 October 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Dominion

Laura Dern

Laura Dern headshot

Date of Birth:

10 February 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Dominion

Recommendations

Last update was at 17:23 8th May 2022