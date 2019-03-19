* × Change Settings

The Keeper Trautmann

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
The Keeper poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 22nd March 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 18 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Marcus H. Rosenmüller

Written by:

Robert Marciniak, Marcus H. Rosenmüller and Nicholas J. Schofield

Produced by:

Chris Curling, Robert Marciniak, Steve Milne and Lars Wiebe

Starring:

David Kross, Freya Mavor, John Henshaw, Harry Melling, Dave Johns and Barbara Young

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Romance, Sport, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Trautmann tells the story of a man whose love for football, for England and for the love of his life, Margaret saw him rise from Nazi 'villain' to British hero. Bert Trautmann the German goalkeeper won over even his harshest opponents by winning the FA Cup Final for Manchester City in 1956 - playing on with a broken neck to secure victory.

Reviews

The Keeper Cast

David Kross

David Kross headshot

Date of Birth:

4 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Keeper

Freya Mavor

Freya Mavor headshot

Date of Birth:

13 August 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Keeper

John Henshaw

John Henshaw headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Keeper

Harry Melling

Harry Melling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Keeper

Dave Johns

Dave Johns headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Keeper

Barbara Young

Barbara Young headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Keeper

