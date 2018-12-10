* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

We Were Kings

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 13th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new We Were Kings poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when We Were Kings is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Alex Bescoby

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1885, the British army invaded Burma and deposed its King. He dies in exile, ending a thousand years of monarchy. The royal family vanished, and the country was plunged into war and the longest military dictatorship of modern times. But after a century of silence they are back, and they're on a journey to bring the family - past and present - back together.

Filmed over three years of seismic change in Burma, this is a fascinating story that throws light on a nation still dealing with the fallout from many years of unrest.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when We Were Kings is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on We Were Kings.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:49 10th December 2018