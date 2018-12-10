We Were Kings

In 1885, the British army invaded Burma and deposed its King. He dies in exile, ending a thousand years of monarchy. The royal family vanished, and the country was plunged into war and the longest military dictatorship of modern times. But after a century of silence they are back, and they're on a journey to bring the family - past and present - back together.
Filmed over three years of seismic change in Burma, this is a fascinating story that throws light on a nation still dealing with the fallout from many years of unrest.