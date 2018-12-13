* × Change Settings

Bhajjo Veero Ve

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Bhajjo Veero Ve poster
Contains moderate violence and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 9 cinemas on Friday 14th December 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 20th December 2018.

Directed by:

Amberdeep Singh

Written by:

Amberdeep Singh

Produced by:

Karaj Gill

Starring:

Amberdeep Singh, Simi Chahal, Guggu Gill, Nirmal Rishi, Hobby Dhaliwal, Sukhwinder Raj and Amrinder Gill

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For a group of bachelors in rural Punjab, finding a suitable life partner seems to be an almost impossible task. When one of them meets the girl of his dreams, he is turned down by her relatives, who are not too keen to marry her off to a guy with no family of his own. It is now up to him to find his long-lost kins and more importantly, win everybody's approval to marry his sweetheart.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:20 13th December 2018