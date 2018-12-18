* × Change Settings

Simmba

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2019
?
new Simmba poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Rohit Shetty

Written by:

Puri Jagannadh, Vakkantham Vamsi, Yunus Sajawal, Sajid and Farhad Samji

Produced by:

Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty

Starring:

Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Abdul Quadir Amin, Sonu Sood and Siddarth Jadhav

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Simmba is an orphan from Shivgadh from where our beloved Singham was born and raised. Contrary to the philosophies of Singham, Simmba believes that a Corrupt Officer's life is an ideal life which inspires him to become one. While Simmba enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical Police Officer, a twist in the tale transforms him and forces him to choose the righteous path.

Reviews

Simmba Cast

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Simmba

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SimmbaTotal Dhamaal

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

KedarnathSimmba

Abdul Quadir Amin

Abdul Quadir Amin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Simmba

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Simmba

Siddarth Jadhav

Siddarth Jadhav headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Simmba

Last update was at 08:20 18th December 2018