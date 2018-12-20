* × Change Settings

Maari 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Maari 2 poster
Contains moderate violence, drug references and brief sexual threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 12 cinemas on Friday 21st December 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th December 2018.

Directed by:

Balaji Mohan

Produced by:

Dhanush

Starring:

Dhanush, Kreshna, Tovino Thomas, Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vidya Pradeep

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 23 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Maari 2 Cast

Dhanush

Dhanush headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kreshna

Kreshna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Vidya Pradeep

Vidya Pradeep headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

