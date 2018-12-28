* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Yolki 7

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2019
?
new Yolki 7 poster
Contains suicide attempt. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 31st December 2018.

Directed by:

Zhora Kryzhovnikov, Dmitriy Kiselev, Alexander Karpilovsky, Alexei Nuzhny and Alexander Kott

Written by:

Zhora Kryzhovnikov, Yulia Gulyan, Dmitri Litvinenko, Egor Chichkanov, Ivan Petukhov and Artur Pinkhasov

Produced by:

Timur Bekmambetov, Zhora Kryzhovnikov, Galina Strizhevskaya and Mariya Zatulovskaya

Starring:

Ivan Urgant, Sergey Svetlakov and Dmitry Nagiev

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Yolki 7 is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Yolki 7.

Yolki 7 Cast

Ivan Urgant

Ivan Urgant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yolki 7

Sergey Svetlakov

Sergey Svetlakov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yolki 7

Dmitry Nagiev

Dmitry Nagiev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yolki 7

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:49 28th December 2018