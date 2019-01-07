* × Change Settings

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 26th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
Current Status:complete

In 284 cinemas on Saturday 26th January 2019 view the list.

Starring:

BTS, Tae-Hyung Kim, Seok-jin Kim, Nam-joon Kim, Jeong-guk Jeon and J-Hope

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shot at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul during the BTS world tour 'Love Yourself', an exclusive screening of the most sought-after concert of 2018 hits movie theaters worldwide for a one-day only event.

Reviews

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul Cast

BTS

Last update was at 08:48 7th January 2019