Do Dooni Panj

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
new Do Dooni Panj poster
Contains suicide references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 6 cinemas on Friday 11th January 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 17th January 2019.

Directed by:

Harry Bhatti

Written by:

Jeeva

Starring:

Karamjit Anmol and Amrit Maan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Do Dooni Panj Cast

Karamjit Anmol

Karamjit Anmol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Do Dooni Panj

Amrit Maan

Amrit Maan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Do Dooni Panj

