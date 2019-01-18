* × Change Settings

Kaka Ji

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
new Kaka Ji poster
Contains mild violence, language and drug references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 8 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 24th January 2019.

Starring:

Lucky Dhaliwal, Dev Kharoud, Dheeraj Kumar and Aarushi Sharma

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Kaka Ji Cast

Lucky Dhaliwal

Lucky Dhaliwal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaka Ji

Dev Kharoud

Dev Kharoud headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaka Ji

Dheeraj Kumar

Dheeraj Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaka Ji

Aarushi Sharma

Aarushi Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaka Ji

