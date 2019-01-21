* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Paul McCartney: Bruce McMouse

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 21st January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
?
new Paul McCartney: Bruce McMouse poster
Contains no material likely to offend or harm. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Official Site:

www.BruceMcMouse.com

Starring:

Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Never-before-seen, The Bruce McMouse Show is a concert film with a difference. Paul McCartney opens with the story of how the band came to meet the inimitable impresario Bruce McMouse. Featuring the original Wings line up, live concert footage from Wings' 1972 European tour is interspersed with animated scenes, introducing a family of mice living under the stage. After opening the film with 'Big Barn Bed' - taken from Wings' LP Red Rose Speedway - the camera takes us down through the floorboards into this charming animated world. We see Bruce McMouse regale his children with stories from his past, when son Soily rushes into the room in a whirlwind of excitement announcing that "The Wings" are playing above them.

As the concert plays on, Bruce declares to his wife Yvonne that Paul and the band need his help. Bruce then proceeds to venture on stage to offers his services as producer. As the concert progresses, the animated scenes culminate with dozens of animated mice flocking to the venue to see Wings play. The film was directed by Barry Chattington and produced by Roger Cherrill with the live elements taken from four shows in Holland and Germany in 1972.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Paul McCartney: Bruce McMouse is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Paul McCartney: Bruce McMouse.

Paul McCartney: Bruce McMouse Cast

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney headshot

Date of Birth:

18 June 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul McCartney: Bruce McMouse

Linda McCartney

Linda McCartney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul McCartney: Bruce McMouse

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:34 21st January 2019