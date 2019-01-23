Churchill and the Movie Mogul

Movie Synopsis:

The story of a unique collaboration between Britain's wartime Prime Minister and it's only ever movie mogul. During Churchill's "wilderness years", he was employed by the film producer, Alexander Korda, as a screenwriter and historical advisor. This film reveals how Churchill's life-long interest in storytelling influenced his approach to politics and ultimately his wartime strategy. Churchill played a pivotal role in one of the most defining dramas of the twentieth century and has been immortalised on screen many times since. The nature of that role is explored here through the prism of the moving picture industry and his role in it.