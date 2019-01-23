* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Churchill and the Movie Mogul

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 24th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
?
new Churchill and the Movie Mogul poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 24th January 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

John Fleet

Starring:

Ian Beyts, Robert Firth, Corey Johnson and David Thomson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of a unique collaboration between Britain's wartime Prime Minister and it's only ever movie mogul. During Churchill's "wilderness years", he was employed by the film producer, Alexander Korda, as a screenwriter and historical advisor. This film reveals how Churchill's life-long interest in storytelling influenced his approach to politics and ultimately his wartime strategy. Churchill played a pivotal role in one of the most defining dramas of the twentieth century and has been immortalised on screen many times since. The nature of that role is explored here through the prism of the moving picture industry and his role in it.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Churchill and the Movie Mogul is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Churchill and the Movie Mogul.

Churchill and the Movie Mogul Cast

Ian Beyts

Ian Beyts headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill and the Movie Mogul

Robert Firth

Robert Firth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill and the Movie Mogul

Corey Johnson

Corey Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill and the Movie Mogul

David Thomson

David Thomson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Churchill and the Movie Mogul

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:26 23rd January 2019