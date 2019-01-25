* × Change Settings

Man on the Dragon

7.5 / 125 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2019
?
new Man on the Dragon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Sunny Chan

Written by:

Sunny Chan

Produced by:

Jacqueline Liu and Joe Ma

Starring:

Francis Ng, Chan-Leung Poon, Kenny Wong, Tony Tsz-Tung Wu and Jennifer Yu

Genre:

Sport

Language:

Cantonese

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of four telecommunications employees at Pegasus Broadband, headlined by Francis Ng in his most charming role in recent memory, begrudgingly join the company dragon boat team hoping such a pledge of loyalty will keep them immune from encroaching layoffs. Under the tutelage of the pretty young no-nonsense coach, Dorothy they learn not just how to really race, but also to confront their own impending mid-life crises. From nagging families and infidelity to unrequited love and elusive Andy Lau concert tickets, myriad demons are exorcised as our bungling protagonists overcome the odds and take charge in this life-affirming comedy-drama.

Reviews

Man on the Dragon Cast

Last update was at 08:06 25th January 2019