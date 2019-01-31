* × Change Settings

The Warriors

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 9th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
Contains strong language, sex references and moderate gang warfare. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

In 1 cinema on Saturday 9th February 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Walter Hill

Written by:

Sol Yurick, David Shaber and Walter Hill

Starring:

Michael Beck, James Remar, Dorsey Wright, Brian Tyler, David Harris and Tom McKitterick

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cyrus, the leader of the most powerful gang in New York City, the Gramercy Riffs, calls a midnight summit for all the area gangs, with all asked to send nine unarmed representatives for the conclave. A gang called The Warriors are blamed for killing Cyrus as he gives his speech. They now have to cross the territory of rivals in order to get to their own 'hood. The Warriors slowly cross the dangerous Bronx and Manhattan territories, narrowly escaping police and other gangs every step of the way.

The Warriors Cast

