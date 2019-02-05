* × Change Settings

Tremble All You Want Katte ni furuetero

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 7th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
Directed by:

Akiko Ohku

Written by:

Risa Wataya and Akiko Ohku

Starring:

Kanji Furutachi, Anna Ishibashi, Hairi Katagiri, Takumi Kitamura, Mayu Matsuoka and Daichi Watanabe

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Virgin twenty-something girl is neat, talented and professional, although almost too much of all these. She is an office lady who still romanticizes a school-mate, but has the opportunity to move on and forward with a man at an after-work get-together. She hesitates yearning for the man she loved at school and happens to meet him again soon enough. Will she choose option A, B or something else we can call C?

Tremble All You Want Cast

