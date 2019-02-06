* × Change Settings

Sealed With a Kiss Fall in Love at First Kiss

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 14th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
new Sealed With a Kiss poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Yu Shan Chen

Written by:

Huang Jirou and Yung-Ting Tseng

Starring:

Yun Lin and Talu Wang

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Sealed With a Kiss Cast

Yun Lin

Yun Lin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sealed With a Kiss

Talu Wang

Talu Wang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sealed With a Kiss

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:19 6th February 2019