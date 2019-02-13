* × Change Settings

In My Room

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
Directed by:

Ulrich Köhler

Written by:

Ulrich Köhler

Produced by:

Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Christoph Friedel, Janine Jackowski, Andreas Pichler, Katrin Schlösser, Claudia Steffen and Maja Wieser Benedetti

Starring:

Hans Löw, Elena Radonicich, Michael Wittenborn, Ruth Bickelhaupt, Emma Bading and Katharina Linder

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Armin is getting too old for his nightlife habits and the woman he likes. He's not really happy, but can't picture living a different life. One morning he wakes up: the world looks the same as always, but mankind has disappeared. - A film about the frightening gift of maximum freedom.

