* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kia and Cosmos

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
new Kia and Cosmos poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Sudipto Roy

Written by:

Sudipto Roy

Produced by:

Christopher Cornelsen, Pawan Kanodia and Prachi Kanodia

Starring:

Swastika Mukherjee, Joy Sengupta, Sraman Chatterjee, Ritwika Pal, Zahid Hossain and Amaan Reza

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film revolves around a 15-year-old girl diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorders, who lives with her single mother, and her audacious journey from Kolkata to Kalimpong whilst writing a mystery novel. A series of twists and turns aid the unfolding of a heartwarming journey of India's first teenage-girl-detective and we'd really like you to be a part of it. A 15-year-old otherworldly girl; Kia, living with her single mother, Dia goes on an audacious journey from Kolkata to Kalimpong in search of her father spurred by the death of a neighbourhood cat, Cosmos. She loves music, mathematics and the colour red and she hates liars, noise and the colour yellow. She loves spy novels and thus indulges in an investigation to find out who killed Cosmos. Her only friends are a rickshaw-puller, Rabi who takes her from home to school and bring her back and a teacher, Souvik in school. She is confident enough about her logic and she is sure about the dates, figures, ideas and reasons that.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kia and Cosmos.

Kia and Cosmos Cast

Swastika Mukherjee

Swastika Mukherjee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kia and Cosmos

Joy Sengupta

Joy Sengupta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kia and Cosmos

Sraman Chatterjee

Sraman Chatterjee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kia and Cosmos

Ritwika Pal

Ritwika Pal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kia and Cosmos

Zahid Hossain

Zahid Hossain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kia and Cosmos

Amaan Reza

Amaan Reza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kia and Cosmos

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:44 13th February 2019