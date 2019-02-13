Kia and Cosmos

Movie Synopsis:

The film revolves around a 15-year-old girl diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorders, who lives with her single mother, and her audacious journey from Kolkata to Kalimpong whilst writing a mystery novel. A series of twists and turns aid the unfolding of a heartwarming journey of India's first teenage-girl-detective and we'd really like you to be a part of it. A 15-year-old otherworldly girl; Kia, living with her single mother, Dia goes on an audacious journey from Kolkata to Kalimpong in search of her father spurred by the death of a neighbourhood cat, Cosmos. She loves music, mathematics and the colour red and she hates liars, noise and the colour yellow. She loves spy novels and thus indulges in an investigation to find out who killed Cosmos. Her only friends are a rickshaw-puller, Rabi who takes her from home to school and bring her back and a teacher, Souvik in school. She is confident enough about her logic and she is sure about the dates, figures, ideas and reasons that.