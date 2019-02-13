* × Change Settings

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st February 2019
new Pause poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Tonia Mishiali

Written by:

Tonia Mishiali and Anna Fotiadou

Produced by:

Panos Bisdas, Stelana Kliris, Tonia Mishiali and Ioanna Soultani

Starring:

Stella Fyrogeni, Andreas Vasileiou, Popi Avraam, Marios Ioannou, Prokopis Agathokleous and Marina Mandri

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Greek

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Elpida, a middle-aged housewife, is trapped in the misery of an oppressive loveless marriage, with a man who has no consideration for her feelings and needs. Her monotonous life is disrupted when a young painter is employed to paint the building she lives in. Her imagination then starts to flourish as she is confronted with her unquenchable desires, her body and the husband she has no love for. After he sells her car without her consent, she becomes vindictive and violent towards him, but her perception of reality is questioned when she has no recollection of events that actually happened.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:44 13th February 2019